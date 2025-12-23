Home / Economy / News / New Zealand to allow GI registration for Indian goods under FTA with India

New Zealand to allow GI registration for Indian goods under FTA with India

A GI, a type of an intellectual property right, is primarily an agricultural, natural or manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory

India, new zealand
Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin | Image: Canva/Free
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

New Zealand has taken a binding commitment under its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India to amend its laws within 18 months of the pact's implementation to facilitate the geographical indication (GI) registration of Indian goods besides wines, and spirits in the island nation.

The current GI law of New Zealand only allows India's wines and spirits to be registered.

A GI, a type of an intellectual property right, is primarily an agricultural, natural or manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

Once a product gets a GI tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name. Its other benefits include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports.

"Commitment is now in place to taking all steps necessary including amendment of its law to facilitate the registration of India's wines, spirits and 'other goods', a benefit that was accorded to the EU (European Union) by New Zealand.

Timelines for this are 18 months from agreement entering into force," the commerce ministry said.

The two countries on Monday announced the conclusion of the FTA negotiations. The pact is likely to be implemented after the signing of the document, and the process may take about 7-8 months from now.

The famous goods which carry this tag include Basmati rice, Darjeeling Tea, Chanderi Fabric, Mysore Silk, Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Thanjavur Paintings, Allahabad Surkha, Farrukhabad Prints, Lucknow Zardozi and Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving.

Founder and Chairman of Great Mission Group Society (GMGS) Ganesh Hingmire said that this is a positive move as it would help boost exports of GI products.

"Getting a GI tag for non-agri goods will help increase the income of our people also," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Outward remittances under LRS slip 2% in Oct on travel, education dip

Core sector growth rises to 1.8% in Nov; four sectors still contract

Premium

AIA: Notification 21/2023-Cus more useful for advance authorization

0% duty on 100% exports: India secures trade deal with New Zealand

NRI deposit inflows dip to $8.3 billion in April-October, shows RBI data

Topics :India New Zealand FTANew ZealandGeographical Indication taggeographical indications tag

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story