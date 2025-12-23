New Zealand to allow GI registration for Indian goods under FTA with India

New Zealand has taken a binding commitment under its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India to amend its laws within 18 months of the pact's implementation to facilitate the geographical indication (GI) registration of Indian goods besides wines, and spirits in the island nation.

The current GI law of New Zealand only allows India's wines and spirits to be registered.

A GI, a type of an intellectual property right, is primarily an agricultural, natural or manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

Once a product gets a GI tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name. Its other benefits include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports. "Commitment is now in place to taking all steps necessary including amendment of its law to facilitate the registration of India's wines, spirits and 'other goods', a benefit that was accorded to the EU (European Union) by New Zealand. Timelines for this are 18 months from agreement entering into force," the commerce ministry said. The two countries on Monday announced the conclusion of the FTA negotiations. The pact is likely to be implemented after the signing of the document, and the process may take about 7-8 months from now.