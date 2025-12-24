ICSI flags glitches on MCA V3 portal as December 31 filing deadline nears

Frequent slowdowns and timeouts, and a non-functional website are among the key issues flagged by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on the functioning of version 3 of the MCA 21 portal, ahead of the December 31 deadline for annual filings.

What is the government’s response to the issues raised by ICSI?

Government sources, however, said several issues raised are due to a lack of awareness, even though technical issues are being resolved, including coordination with other government portals such as Bharat Kosh. “Version 3 is a very big endeavour and technical issues are getting looked into. Some of these go beyond MCA but there needs to be more awareness on facilities such as pre-filled forms, editing of previous information now allowed, among others,” a senior government official said.

What problems are professionals still facing on the portal? “There has been a good effort by the ministry on the version 3 of the portal and while many issues have been resolved, there are still some problems that the professionals are facing,” Dhananjay Shukla, president, ICSI, said. What changed with the rollout of MCA portal version 3? The latest version of the MCA portal, with the final 38 new e-forms, was launched on January 14. In version 2, forms were required to be filled and uploaded on the portal, while in version 3, the forms are supposed to be filled online. This was done to enable user convenience, including the ability to save a half-filled form and file it later.

What is ICSI advising members to do as the deadline approaches? ICSI said the transition to an advanced digital landscape presents certain technical challenges, but it is collaborating with MCA to resolve ongoing technical issues. It is also encouraging the professional fraternity to prioritise early filings and use offline utilities to ensure a smooth and timely compliance journey for India Inc. How severe are the disruptions during peak filing hours? ICSI has told MCA that even 15 days prior to the statutory due date, the website has not been functioning properly, causing significant inconvenience to stakeholders. In a letter to MCA, Shukla highlighted that the portal was frequently slow, unresponsive, or completely inaccessible during peak filing hours of 3 pm to 8 pm.

“On numerous occasions, the MCA website remains largely non-functional; even the home page fails to load, rendering filings impossible. Where access is available, filings are disrupted by frequent system errors, timeouts, and crashes, resulting in failed or incomplete submissions,” ICSI said. Why does ICSI say filing has become more time-consuming? ICSI said the process has become time-consuming because of additional requirements such as mandatory Excel template uploads, “significantly increasing preparation time and complexity without commensurate facilitation.” What new tracking feature does version 3 offer? The new version also includes a personalised “My Application” feature, which allows users to view all the forms filed by them till date along with the status of the forms, such as pending for digital signature certificate (DSC) upload, under processing, pay fees, and resubmission, among others.