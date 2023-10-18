Govt identifies 300 initiatives for expansion targets under Maritime Vision

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways unveiled its Maritime Vision 2047 on Tuesday, outlining nearly 300 initiatives aimed at making India a global maritime leader.

The vision requires an estimated investment of Rs 75-80 trillion over the next 25 years to achieve a range of ambitious goals. These include carbon neutrality at all major ports, development of 25 cruise terminals, and becoming the world’s top five shipbuilding nations.

The majority of these initiatives address long-standing issues, which have hindered the growth of India’s shipping infrastructure. There is also a significant focus on aligning India's maritime activities with global environmental standards set by bodies like the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).



Expansion in ports and Indian vessels

The vision sets the goal of quadrupling port capacity to 10 billion tonnes per annum by 2047, with 100 per cent public-private partnership (PPP) planned for 12 major ports. Investments up to Rs 55 trillion are expected in port and vessel-related infrastructure over the next 25 years.

Officials said there would be renewed emphasis on acquiring new vessels to increase India's share in the global shipping market. The report highlights that, while the Indian-flag shipping tonnage has grown, its share in the global fleet remains at around 1 per cent, compared to 5 per cent for China and 6.5 per cent for Singapore.



To address this, the Centre is considering nine policy interventions, including tax-related changes and streamlining vessel registration processes.

Green shipping initiatives

Among the 22 initiatives focused on green shipping, the Centre plans to establish a decarbonisation cell in collaboration with the Directorate General of Shipping. More than 20 pilot projects are proposed under India's Green Maritime Shipping Programme, aimed at incentivising the development of low-carbon vessels.

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme will also be extended to support green maritime technology in India, with a focus on domestic hydrogen production and distribution through major ports. The vision also advocates granting infrastructure status to the shipping industry.