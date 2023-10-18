Home / Economy / News / Govt identifies 300 initiatives for expansion targets under Maritime Vision

Govt identifies 300 initiatives for expansion targets under Maritime Vision

Tax sops for coastal shipping, incentives for PPP, PLI for green shipping on cards

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Premium
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways unveiled its Maritime Vision 2047 on Tuesday, outlining nearly 300 initiatives aimed at making India a global maritime leader.

The vision requires an estimated investment of Rs 75-80 trillion over the next 25 years to achieve a range of ambitious goals. These include carbon neutrality at all major ports, development of 25 cruise terminals, and becoming the world’s top five shipbuilding nations.
 
The majority of these initiatives address long-standing issues, which have hindered the growth of India’s shipping infrastructure. There is also a significant focus on aligning India's maritime activities with global environmental standards set by bodies like the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Expansion in ports and Indian vessels

The vision sets the goal of quadrupling port capacity to 10 billion tonnes per annum by 2047, with 100 per cent public-private partnership (PPP) planned for 12 major ports. Investments up to Rs 55 trillion are expected in port and vessel-related infrastructure over the next 25 years.
 
Officials said there would be renewed emphasis on acquiring new vessels to increase India's share in the global shipping market.
The report highlights that, while the Indian-flag shipping tonnage has grown, its share in the global fleet remains at around 1 per cent, compared to 5 per cent for China and 6.5 per cent for Singapore.

To address this, the Centre is considering nine policy interventions, including tax-related changes and streamlining vessel registration processes.

Green shipping initiatives

Among the 22 initiatives focused on green shipping, the Centre plans to establish a decarbonisation cell in collaboration with the Directorate General of Shipping. More than 20 pilot projects are proposed under India's Green Maritime Shipping Programme, aimed at incentivising the development of low-carbon vessels.

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme will also be extended to support green maritime technology in India, with a focus on domestic hydrogen production and distribution through major ports. The vision also advocates granting infrastructure status to the shipping industry.

Additionally, the Centre is exploring alternative financing options for vessel owners, such as alternate investment funds, and considering the removal of restrictions on ship leasing by insurance companies.

Also Read

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

Rs 80 trillion by 2047: PM Modi's blueprint for improving maritime infra

Apple working on a cheaper Vision Pro powered by iPhone-grade chip: Report

Meta and LG working together on Apple Vision Pro competitor: Details here

India to advocate for food security, WTO reforms at upcoming Geneva meeting

Govt to ensure trusted supply chain for digital ecosystem: Official

Power Grid to build Rs 20k-crore Green Energy Corridor-II in Ladakh

GDP to grow at 6.5-6.8% in FY24; festive, govt spends key drivers: Deloitte

Festival season gains momentum, leads to surge in airfares, hotel tariffs

Topics :International Maritime OrganisationPPPPLI schememaritime projects

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story