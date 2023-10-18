Home / Economy / News / GDP to grow at 6.5-6.8% in FY24; festive, govt spends key drivers: Deloitte

GDP to grow at 6.5-6.8% in FY24; festive, govt spends key drivers: Deloitte

The country needs 8-9 per cent economic growth to become a developed country by 2047, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India, with a GDP size of $ 3.4 trillion, is the fifth largest economy in the world, after US, China, Japan, and Germany

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Deloitte India on Wednesday said it expects GDP growth in the current fiscal to be in the range of 6.5-6.8 per cent primarily due to upcoming festive spending as well as higher government expenditure before the national elections mid-next year.

In its India economic outlook report, released earlier this month, Deloitte said India will need at least 6.5 per cent growth every fiscal to become the world's third largest economy by 2027, with its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) crossing $ 5 trillion.

The country needs 8-9 per cent economic growth to become a developed country by 2047, it added.

The Indian economy grew 7.8 per cent in the June quarter, higher than the 7.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

"In light of the Q1 GDP growth, we have revised our growth estimate for this year to reflect it. We expect GDP to grow in the range of 6.5-6.8 per cent primarily due to festive spending in the coming months followed by higher government spending before the upcoming national elections mid-next year," Deloitte India said.

Deloitte India Economist Rumki Majumdar said navigating geopolitical uncertainties and the slowdown in global economy, undoubtedly, would not be easy.

India will have to rely on its own domestic demand to firepower its growth, specifically, private consumption and investment spending, she said.

"What works in India's favour on the private consumption front are the size of its consumer base, the rising income, and the aspirations of its young population, which is the largest in the world.

"As for investments, with the size and scale of operations it has to offer to global companies, the availability of skill and talent, technology and innovation capabilities, India continues to be an attractive investment destination," Majumdar said.

India, with a GDP size of $ 3.4 trillion, is the fifth largest economy in the world, after US, China, Japan, and Germany.

Deloitte said India's GDP growth will be over 6.5 per cent next year as geopolitical uncertainties subside, and the global economy bounces back on a stronger growth path.

Deloitte said India's micro, small, or medium enterprises (MSME) will be key in generating income, capabilities, capacities, and ecosystems needed for sustained growth in consumption and investment that is broad-based and comes from all sections of the economy.

The MSME sector will also drive innovation and new opportunities in a cost-effective manner. It will drive job creation and entrepreneurship, especially for women in rural India, it added.

Also Read

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

OYO launches 60% festive discount for Indian tourists visiting Dubai

47% Indians to spend over Rs 10,000 in upcoming festive season: Report

Festival season gains momentum, leads to surge in airfares, hotel tariffs

Union Cabinet hikes dearness allowance, approves PLB for rail staff

Centre hikes wheat MSP by 7% ahead of polls, highest increase since 2014

Brent hits $93 as escalating Middle East conflict heightens supply concerns

Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 per quintal to Rs 2,275 for 2024-25

Topics :DeloitteDeloitte surveyGDP growthfestive sales

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

KCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying Kiwis

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Mumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says official

Here's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers

Next Story