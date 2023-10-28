Govt imposes minimum export price of $800 per tonne on onion till Dec 31

The government on Saturday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 per tonne on onion exports till December 31 this year with a view to increase availability of the vegetable in the domestic market and contain prices.

"Exports on onion is free. MEP of $800 FOB (free on board) per tonne is imposed till December 31, 2023," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

Onion prices have further risen to Rs 65-80 per kilogramme in the retail market of the national capital on lower supply.

Mother Dairy, which has around 400 Safal retail stores in the Delhi-NCR, is selling loose onions at Rs 67 per kg. E-commerce portal Bigbasket is selling at Rs 67 per kg, while Otipy at Rs 70 per kg.

Local vendors are selling onions at Rs 80 per kg.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs data, on Saturday the all-India average retail price of onion is Rs 45 per kg, but the maximum price is Rs 80 per kg. In Delhi, the average price is ruling at Rs 75 per kg.



"We have been offloading buffer onions since mid-August and we are stepping up the retail sale in order to check further rise in prices and provide relief to the consumers," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh had told PTI on Friday.



According to the ministry, onion is being offloaded from the buffer stock in both wholesale and retail markets in those states where there is a sharp rise in prices.