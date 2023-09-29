Home / Economy / News / Govt increases windfall tax on petroleum crude, cuts levy on diesel, ATF

Govt increases windfall tax on petroleum crude, cuts levy on diesel, ATF

The windfall tax on petroleum crude will be raised to 12,100 rupees ($145.65) per ton from 10,000 rupees ($120.37), effective Sept. 30

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Indian government increased windfall tax on petroleum crude, while reduced it on aviation turbine fuel and diesel, according to a government notification on Friday.

The windfall tax on petroleum crude will be raised to 12,100 rupees ($145.65) per ton from 10,000 rupees ($120.37), effective Sept. 30.

The levy has been cut on aviation turbine fuel to 2.50 rupees per litre from 3.50 rupees per litre, while on diesel to 5 rupees per litre from 5.50 rupees.

On Sept. 16, the government had raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 10,000 rupees per ton from 6,700 rupees.

India imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers in July last year and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home.

Also Read

Govt hikes windfall tax on domestic crude, diesel export, ATF from Aug 15

Govt cuts windfall tax on domestic crude, hikes levy on diesel, ATF export

Windfall tax on domestic crude oil cut to nil, on export of diesel halved

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

Long-term exposure to diesel pollution bad for health, suggest experts

At Rs 11.8 trn, India's gross tax revenue up by 16% in 5 months of FY24

Trai seeks views on policy framework for economic development driven by 5G

FTAs help India's engineering exports surge 9% to UAE, Australia in Apr-Aug

Govt hikes interest rate on 5-year recurring deposit scheme to 6.7%

Govt's gross debt rises 2.2% QoQ to Rs 159.53 trn in Q1: Finance Ministry

Topics :Crude OiltaxATFdiesel

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story