Govt invites bids for licences to supply natural gas to households

"After this round we will go with the authorisation for the island areas to cover 100% geographical areas," Oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said

Reuters NEW DELHI
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
India has invited bids for licences to supply natural gas to households, automobiles and small industries in five northeastern states and two union territories, its gas regulator said on Thursday.

The country is hoping to get $4.5 billion in investment to build gas infrastructure, Anil K Jain, chairman of India's gas transportation regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board( PNGRB) told a news conference.

India, one of the world's biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, is seeking to boost the use of cleaner fuel to cut its carbon emissions and has set a 2070 goal for net zero carbon emissions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting raising the share of natural gas in India's energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.2%. Natural gas, while still a fossil fuel, emits less CO2 than coal.

India is inviting bids for city gas distribution (CGD) authorisation for the north-eastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalya, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh in the latest auction, Jain said. It will also invite bids for the union territories of Kashmir and Ladakh, he said.

The board has so far awarded CGD licences for 88% of the country.

After completion of this round, almost all of the country will be covered for the development of the CGD Network except the north-eastern state of Mizoram, and the island territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshdweep.

"After this round we will go with the authorisation for the island areas to cover 100% geographical areas," Oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

India supplies about 35 million cubic metres of gas daily to more than 11.5 million households and 38,700 industrial customers through its CGD network.

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

