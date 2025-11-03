Govt launches ₹1 trillion RDI Fund to boost research and innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a research, development and innovation (RDI) fund worth ₹1 lakh crore to spur private sector-driven research and innovation in the country. The announcement was made on the inaugural day of the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025.

The nodal ministry for the RDI fund is the Department of Science and Technology (DST), which will operate through a two-tier funding structure.

A special purpose fund (SPF), set up under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, will serve as the first-level custodian. The fund will not be investing directly in companies and start-ups. Funding will be carried out by second-level fund managers, which can include alternate investment funds (AIFs), development finance institutions (DFIs), non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) or focused research organisations (FROs) such as the Technology Development Board (TDB), Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and IIT Research Parks.

Under the fund, the modes of financing include long-term loans at low or nil interest rates, equity infusion (especially for start-ups) and contributions to the Deep-Tech Fund of Funds. It does not support grants or short-term loans. The newly announced fund will focus on areas including energy security and transition, quantum computing, robotics, space, biotechnology and artificial intelligence (AI). The Prime Minister, in his address, said the global order is witnessing a new shift, and the pace of change is not linear but exponential. With this perspective, India is advancing various aspects related to emerging science, technology and innovation, maintaining a consistent focus on them.

The start-up ecosystem has welcomed the move, calling it a significant catalyst and a forward-looking step to promote research and innovation. “The fund is a decisive step towards building India’s innovation capital framework. It lays the foundation for a new era of public–private collaboration in research and technology, anchored in long-term, risk-taking patient capital,” said Rajat Tandon, president of the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association, an industry body promoting the alternate capital industry. Manu Iyer, general partner of a deep-tech-focused venture capital (VC) fund, Bluehill.VC, said the fund will bridge the gap between early-stage ideas and market-ready technologies. “This not only empowers start-ups to take bigger risks on deep tech and frontier solutions but also creates a collaborative ecosystem where academia, industry and entrepreneurs can co-innovate. Over time, this will accelerate the translation of research into commercialisation and position India as a global innovation hub,” Iyer said, adding that the fund will ramp up capabilities to build sovereign technologies such as space, defence, semiconductors and biotech.

Lauding the fund for its design and inclusivity, Cdr Navneet Kaushik, founder and managing partner of Jamwant Ventures, a fund that invests in defence-tech start-ups, said, “The fund will not only invest in promising small start-ups through AIFs and other institutes like TDB and BIRAC but also provide patient capital to established industries at competitive rates, enabling sustained research and long-term innovation programmes that typically fall outside the scope of short-term venture funding.” Karan Mehta, venture principal at Green Frontier Capital, also noted that he is particularly excited about how AIFs will structure their mandates and how the funds will flow.

Kushal Bhagia, founder and partner at VC firm All In Capital, said India currently spends roughly 0.6 per cent of its GDP on R&D, far below its global peers such as China (2.4 per cent). However, he added that the fund will enhance investor and lender appetite to underwrite technical risk and help start-ups create intellectual property-driven moats, paving the way for globally competitive tech companies from India. Ashwin Raguraman, co-founder and partner of Bharat Innovation Fund, noted that the fund will overall shed light on the deep-tech sector. “It is also a statement that India is looking to evolve into a nation of creators. It also promises to help attract complementary capital from other parts of the world to invest in deep tech.”