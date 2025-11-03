Chandigarh, Delhi have highest share of services in GVA: NITI Aayog

The share of services in the gross value added (GVA) in 2023-24 stood highest in Chandigarh (88.8 per cent) and Delhi (84.1 per cent), highlighting the link between a state or Union Territory (UT) having high per capita income and being more service-oriented, noted a NITI Aayog report released last week.

“Richer states/UTs are also more likely to host dynamic, marketable services that drive long-term growth. Moreover, the link between income growth and services sector expansion is mutually reinforcing,” the report titled India’s Services Sector: Insights from GVA Trends, which used data from the statistics ministry, noted.

The report used 22 major states/UTs for the analysis. At the all-India level, the share of services in GVA stood at 54.5 per cent in 2023-24.

In Chandigarh, the services sector is largely concentrated in ‘Trade and Repair Services’ (35.4 per cent), followed by ‘Real Estate, Ownership of Dwellings and Professional Services’ (25.7 per cent), ‘Financial Services’ (15.9 per cent), ‘Public Administration’ (7.7 per cent), and ‘Other Services’ (6.8 per cent). “The prominence of trade and repair reflects Chandigarh’s zoning-led urban planning, which has enabled specialised retail and service corridors catering to the Tri-City region of Chandigarh–Mohali–Panchkula. Its dual-capital role sustains demand for professional services such as legal, architectural and engineering services,” noted the report. In Delhi as well, ‘Real Estate, Ownership of Dwellings and Professional Services’ contributed nearly 31 per cent, reflecting robust demand for commercial and consulting services. ‘Financial Services’ contributed 19 per cent, highlighting Delhi’s status as a national financial centre, with the ‘Transport and Storage’ sector contributing 13.7 per cent, thus underscoring its logistical importance.

Among states, Karnataka has the highest share (62.3 per cent) of services in the gross state value added (GSVA), followed by Kerala (61.5 per cent) and Telangana (60.3 per cent). ‘Real Estate, Ownership of Dwellings and Professional Services’ are the biggest contributors to the share of GVA in all three states. Surprisingly, Bihar (58 per cent) also has a high share of services in the GSVA despite having a very low per capita income, with ‘Trade and Repair Services’ (27.8 per cent) and ‘Other Services’ (20 per cent) — led by small-scale neighbourhood retail outlets and self-employment — being the biggest contributors.

“This divergence suggests that the services sector in the state may be primarily characterised by lower-productivity and more informal segments,” the report notes. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh (33.9 per cent) has the lowest share of services in the GSVA due to the dominance of mining and mineral-based industries. The same is true for Odisha, as services contribute only 38.2 per cent of the GSVA. Despite urban centres such as Indore and Bhopal emerging as hubs for IT, education and real estate, the share of services in the GVA of Madhya Pradesh (38.8 per cent) remains low. “Lower-income states, unless they invest in the right enablers, risk being locked into stagnant or low-return service structures,” the report notes.