Adani moves SC to support Sahara plea seeking nod to sell 88 properties

Sahara is not limiting its request to the 88 properties, as the company has asked the court to permit the sale of these and other assets

Adani Group
The Supreme Court is expected to take up the matter on October 14. Chief Justice Gavai has indicated that a special three-judge Bench will be constituted to hear the plea. (File photo)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:58 PM IST
The Adani Group has moved the Supreme Court of India in support of a plea by Sahara India Commercial Corporation Limited seeking permission to sell 88 of its properties. The plea comes a day before the apex court is scheduled to hear Sahara’s request to offload assets, including the high-profile Aamby Valley project in Maharashtra and Sahara Shaher in Lucknow.
 
Sahara is not limiting its request to the 88 properties, as the company has asked the court to permit the sale of these and other assets. The debt-laden company has asked the Supreme Court to shield the transaction from legal and regulatory action, and has sought exemptions from probes by state police, the Enforcement Directorate, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, tax authorities, and others.
 
Sahara has also sought a bar on other courts or tribunals from hearing related matters, apart from asking for the lifting of existing attachment or restraint orders, and protection for the group, its promoters, and employees from scrutiny over received funds.
 
Earlier in September, Sahara India Real Estate Corporation and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation had sought court approval to sell these properties to Adani Properties Limited. The transaction value remains undisclosed. 
 
According to reports, both groups have already executed a term sheet for the proposed sale, which has been submitted to the court in a sealed cover.
 
Sahara has argued that the loss of its founder and key decision-maker, Subrata Roy, in 2023 has hampered its ability to manage its assets. It has also pointed to the failure of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to liquidate these properties despite engaging major real estate brokers.
 
Sahara maintains that deposits in Sebi’s account were generated solely through its own efforts and those of SICCL.
 
The Supreme Court is expected to take up the matter on October 14. Chief Justice Gavai has indicated that a special three-judge Bench will be constituted to hear the plea.

Topics :Adani GroupSahara GroupSupreme Court

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

