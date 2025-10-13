Chhattisgarh govt to start paddy procurement at MSP from November 15

The Chhattisgarh government will begin paddy procurement at the minimum support price (MSP) for the kharif marketing season 2025-26 from November 15.

Unlike previous years, the state government has not set any specific target for paddy procurement this season. In the 2024-25 season, the government procured 14.9 million tonnes (mt) of paddy from farmers at ₹3,100 per quintal.

To ensure farmers receive the correct amount, the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government is providing an input subsidy in addition to the MSP. Chhattisgarh currently offers the highest price for paddy to farmers in the country.

A state government spokesperson said paddy procurement would continue until January 31, 2026. Over 2.5 million farmers are expected to benefit. However, the government has placed a cap, and will purchase a maximum of 21 quintals per acre from each farmer.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reviewed the preparations during a Collectors’ Conference held on Sunday. Addressing the district collectors, he emphasised that they would be held accountable for any irregularities in the procurement process. He also directed in-charge secretaries to closely monitor the operations in each district. The chief minister instructed that no eligible farmer should be excluded from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. To curb the diversion and recycling of paddy, especially from neighbouring states, a vigilant monitoring system will be implemented. Special checking arrangements will be made in border districts to prevent the illegal inflow of paddy. The government has assured that payments to farmers will be made within 6 to 7 days, with a focus on greater transparency.

To eliminate long queues at procurement centres, an online token system has been introduced. To promote transparency, mandatory farmer registration has been implemented this year through e-KYC on the Agri Stack portal of the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India. This step aims to ensure accurate identification of farmers and prevent duplication. Registration will be open until October 31, 2025. Biometric-based paddy procurement has also been mandated to ensure that only genuine farmers benefit from the scheme. All 2,739 primary cooperative societies have been directed to make proper arrangements for procurement through their respective centres. The central government’s food department has set a target of 7.3 mt of rice to be added to the central pool from Chhattisgarh for this kharif year.