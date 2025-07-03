Govt may allow GM animal-feed imports from US in proposed trade deal

By Pratik Parija and Shruti Srivastava

India may allow imports of some processed, genetically modified US farm products as it seeks to strike a trade deal with Washington, a potential concession after New Delhi opposed inflows of GM corn and soybeans.

Authorities may agree to inbound shipments of some products used in animal feeds, such as soybean meal and distillers dried grains with solubles, a byproduct of corn-based ethanol production, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not be identified as the information isn’t public.

Indian and US officials have been engaged in intense negotiations over last few days to iron out differences in a bid to secure a deal before a July 9 deadline, when higher US tariffs are set to kick in. Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the countries were “very close” to an agreement.

India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment for this story. The world’s most populous country is opposed to imports of GM corn and soybeans, and does not permit local farmers to grow them for food. With a vast agricultural sector, and farmers representing a key voting bloc, India retains a cautious stance toward shipments that could compete with local production, reflecting concerns over rural livelihoods and food security. At present, the government doesn’t allow cultivation GM food crops, even though varieties can aid yields. The commercial release of GM mustard has been stalled due to a legal challenge in the country’s top court, and in 2010, the government rejected a GM variety of brinjal, or eggplant.