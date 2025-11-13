Home / Economy / News / Govt may need ₹2,000 cr corpus to implement credit guarantee scheme

Govt may need ₹2,000 cr corpus to implement credit guarantee scheme

The Centre will provide ₹2,000 crore to back a ₹20,000-crore credit guarantee scheme aimed at easing liquidity for exporters, especially MSMEs, amid tariff pressures from the US

Gokaldas Exports
premium
The scheme would be applicable from the date of issue of the guidelines by NCGTC up to March 31, 2026, or till guarantees amounting to Rs 20,000 crore are issued, whichever is earlier.
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government has estimated it would need to allocate Rs 2,000 crore to provide for the credit guarantee scheme of Rs 20,000 crore to support exporters, official sources said.
 
On Wednesday, the Cabinet had approved schemes worth ~Rs 45,060 crore to support exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), grappling with challenges due to the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States (US) on several Indian products. This package includes Rs 20,000 crore in credit guarantees on bank loans.
 
The National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC), sources said, had enough corpus to meet the requirement for the credit guarantee scheme for exporters (CGSE). However, sources said that an additional allocation could be sought through the supplementary budget during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.
 
The scheme would be applicable from the date of issue of the guidelines by NCGTC up to March 31, 2026, or till guarantees amounting to Rs 20,000 crore are issued, whichever is earlier. The maximum loan amount has been set at Rs 50 crore per borrower.
 
The scheme would be available to direct and indirect exporters and detailed eligibility criteria will be decided by the management committee of the scheme chaired by DFS Secretary M Nagaraju. This committee will oversee the progress and implementation of the programme.
 
The government said that the scheme is expected to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian exporters and support diversification into new and emerging markets. “By enabling collateral-free credit access under CGSE, it will strengthen liquidity, ensure smooth business operations, and reinforce India’s progress towards achieving the $1 trillion export target. This will further reinforce India’s journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the government had said in a statement.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New GST rates help cut Oct inflation by 85 bps to record low 0.25%: Experts

India imposes anti-dumping duty on Vietnam steel imports for 5 years

Premium

Chhattisgarh govt starts biggest copper concentrate export to China

Premium

MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh seek trade partners in Africa, Latin America

Textile exports to 111 countries record 10% growth during Apr-Sep: Govt

Topics :India exportsUS tariffsIndia trade policyMSMEs

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story