Textile exports to 111 countries record 10% growth during Apr-Sep: Govt

India's textile exports to 111 countries recorded a 10 per cent year-on-year growth during April-September, demonstrating remarkable resilience in the first half of the financial year despite global headwinds and tariff-related challenges in major markets, the government said.
These 111 markets contributed $8,489.08 million during April-September 2025, compared to $7,718.55 million in the previous year, reflecting a 10 per cent growth and an absolute increase of USD 770.3 million, the textile ministry said on Wednesday.
Overall, India's global exports of textiles, apparel and made-ups grew marginally by 0.1 per cent during April-September 2025, compared to the corresponding period in 2024.
Some of the large export markets for India, which clocked impressive growth rates, were the UAE (14.5 pc), the UK (1.5 pc), Japan (19 pc), Germany (2.9 pc), Spain (9 pc) and France (9.2 pc).
On the other hand, some of the other markets that recorded higher growth rates were Egypt (27 pc), Saudi Arabia (12.5 pc), Hong Kong (69 pc) etc.
The key sectors driving this growth included Ready-Made Garments (RMG) of all Textiles, with 3.42 per cent growth, and Jute, with 5.56 per cent growth.
This performance highlights the sector's adaptability and competitiveness amid global uncertainties, the Textile Ministry stated.
India's continued expansion into non-traditional markets reinforces the government's policy focus on export diversification, value addition, and global market integration under the "Make in India" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
