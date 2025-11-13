Chhattisgarh govt starts biggest copper concentrate export to China

Chhattisgarh has sent its first consignment of 12,000 metric tonnes (MT) of copper concentrate to China through the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Nava Raipur.

The first rake, carrying 2,200 metric MT, was sent on November 11 to Visakhapatnam Port, from where it will be shipped overseas. On completion, it will be Chhattisgarh’s largest export of copper concentrate.

Nava Raipur MMLP is becoming a strategic gateway for Central India’s trade and industrial growth after being developed by the Chhattisgarh’s industries department, the state has said. Equipped with the latest cargo handling systems, rail connectivity, and multimodal integration, the facility enables industries to access global markets.