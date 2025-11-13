Chhattisgarh govt starts biggest copper concentrate export to China

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Chhattisgarh has sent its first consignment of 12,000 metric tonnes (MT) of copper concentrate to China through the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Nava Raipur.
The first rake, carrying 2,200 metric MT, was sent on November 11 to Visakhapatnam Port, from where it will be shipped overseas. On completion, it will be Chhattisgarh’s largest export of copper concentrate.
Nava Raipur MMLP is becoming a strategic gateway for Central India’s trade and industrial growth after being developed by the Chhattisgarh’s industries department, the state has said. Equipped with the latest cargo handling systems, rail connectivity, and multimodal integration, the facility enables industries to access global markets.
The copper concentrate export shows that Chhattisgarh is a logistics and industrial powerhouse, which is driven by “world-class infrastructure, efficient connectivity, and proactive governance”, said the state government. It also marks a “defining step” in integrating the state’s mineral and industrial output with international trade corridors.
The government earlier this year launched the Chhattisgarh State Logistics Policy 2025, which aims to develop multimodal infrastructure, reduce logistics costs, promote exports, and generate employment. It extends incentives for logistics parks, warehousing, and cold storage facilities.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the copper concentrate export marks a historic step in the state’s journey towards becoming a logistics and industrial powerhouse. Chhattisgarh is committed to building world-class logistics infrastructure that connects the state’s mineral wealth and industries with global markets. The logistics policy will improve connectivity and attract private investment, he said.