Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on Vietnam's hot rolled steel exports

The duty covers hot rolled flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel, not clad, plated, or coated, with a thickness of up to 25 millimetres and a width of up to 2,100 millimetres

steel, steel industry
The anti-dumping duty will remain in effect for five years from the date of publication.
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The government has imposed an anti-dumping duty on imports of hot rolled flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel originating in or exported from Vietnam, to protect domestic producers from unfairly priced imports.
 
The decision, notified by the Finance Ministry on Thursday, follows the final findings of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) on 13 August 2025. The DGTR concluded that Vietnamese exports were being dumped in India at prices below the normal value, causing injury to the domestic steel industry.
 
“There is also a threat of further aggravated injury to the domestic industry if anti-dumping duty is not imposed on import of subject goods from the subject country,” the notification stated.
 
What are the details of the anti-dumping duty? 
According to the notification, Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel JSC has been exempted from the levy, while all other Vietnamese producers and exporters will face an anti-dumping duty of $121.55 per metric tonne on the specified products. The same rate applies to goods exported from Vietnam by non-Vietnamese producers.
 
Which products are covered under the new duty? 
The duty covers hot rolled flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel, not clad, plated, or coated, with a thickness of up to 25 millimetres and a width of up to 2,100 millimetres. These are classified under tariff headings 7208, 7211, 7225, and 7226. The notification specifies that the measure does not apply to stainless steel hot rolled flat products.
 
How long will the anti-dumping duty remain in force? 
The anti-dumping duty will remain in effect for five years from the date of publication, unless revoked, superseded, or amended earlier. It will be payable in Indian currency at the applicable exchange rate on the date of the bill of entry presentation.
 

Topics :Steel importsimport tariffsimportsVietnam

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

