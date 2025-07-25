Govt open to China joint ventures in electronics manufacturing sector

The government is open to the idea of more Chinese companies setting up operations in India through joint ventures with domestic firms, particularly in the electronics manufacturing sector, a senior official said on Friday, citing China’s significant role in global production.

Earlier in the day, homegrown electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies received clearance from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to establish a joint venture with China’s Longcheer, through the latter’s Singapore-based subsidiary.

“In the electronics sector, 60 per cent of the manufacturing capacity is in China, and we want to grow our manufacturing in that area. So, some kind of work with China is something we can’t avoid,” the official said. “We have to be strategic as to what we do and how we do it, but it has to be done.”