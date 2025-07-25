Swiggy adds Noon CEO to Board as SoftBank, Accel representatives exit

Food-delivery giant Swiggy has appointed Faraz Khalid, CEO of Middle Eastern e-commerce platform Noon, as an independent director, while two representatives of major investors resigned from the company's board.

The move, subject to shareholder approval, comes as Sumer Juneja and Anand Daniel—who represented SoftBank and Accel, respectively—stepped down from their non-executive director roles at the on-demand delivery platform.

"Faraz (Khalid) is among the most visionary leaders in e-commerce, bringing extensive expertise in integrating advanced technology, scaling operations, and delivering superior customer experiences," said Sriharsha Majety, Founder and Group CEO of Swiggy.

Khalid is the CEO of Noon, the Middle East's leading consumer commerce platform. Under his leadership, noon has evolved into an e-commerce, quick commerce, and food delivery platform. He previously co-founded Namshi, helping establish it as a regional fashion leader. Khalid is recognised for his strategic vision and innovation in shaping the region's digital economy.