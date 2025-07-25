Home / Economy / News / Swiggy adds Noon CEO to Board as SoftBank, Accel representatives exit

Swiggy adds Noon CEO to Board as SoftBank, Accel representatives exit

The food delivery giant moves to strengthen board independence following public listing

Swiggy
With this natural progression after Swiggy’s successful IPO last year, the board has made significant strides towards an independent structure, aligning with best practices for publicly listed companies.
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Food-delivery giant Swiggy has appointed Faraz Khalid, CEO of Middle Eastern e-commerce platform Noon, as an independent director, while two representatives of major investors resigned from the company's board.
 
The move, subject to shareholder approval, comes as Sumer Juneja and Anand Daniel—who represented SoftBank and Accel, respectively—stepped down from their non-executive director roles at the on-demand delivery platform.
 
"Faraz (Khalid) is among the most visionary leaders in e-commerce, bringing extensive expertise in integrating advanced technology, scaling operations, and delivering superior customer experiences," said Sriharsha Majety, Founder and Group CEO of Swiggy.
 
Khalid is the CEO of Noon, the Middle East’s leading consumer commerce platform. Under his leadership, noon has evolved into an e-commerce, quick commerce, and food delivery platform. He previously co-founded Namshi, helping establish it as a regional fashion leader. Khalid is recognised for his strategic vision and innovation in shaping the region’s digital economy. 
 
Non-independent directors Sumer Juneja and Anand Daniel are stepping back from board representation following a period of significant progress and value creation at Swiggy. This transition reflects their confidence in the company’s strategic direction, executive leadership, and governance framework.
 
With this natural progression after Swiggy’s successful IPO last year, the board has made significant strides towards an independent structure, aligning with best practices for publicly listed companies.
 
"We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Sumer (Juneja) and Anand (Daniel) for their invaluable contributions," said Anand Kripalu, independent director and chairperson of Swiggy. "Both have been associated with Swiggy since the early days, and their confidence and counsel have been instrumental in helping the management team build Swiggy into one of India's most beloved consumer internet brands."

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Onion, potato prices went up over 80% in 2024 due to climate change: Study

'UK trade pact will help us, India must sign more', says RBI Guv Malhotra

India-Australia FTA likely in 'very near future', says Australian Trade Min

Piyush Goyal hopeful of concluding US trade deal after 'fantastic' progress

India, UK dismantle trade walls with landmark deal amid global tensions

Topics :Swiggye-commerce companiesFood delivery

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story