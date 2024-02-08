Govt's reforms propelled India from 'fragile 5' to 'top 5': White Paper

From Covid vaccination, elimination of open defecation to the e-Shram portal and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the White Paper tabled by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underlined the reform agenda of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. It said, “Rather than employing quick fixes, we undertook bold reforms to nurture the coming decades of economic performance...Since the time our government assumed power in 2014, the Indian economy has undergone many structural reforms that have strengthened the macroeconomic fundamentals of the economy.”

The 59-page document, which compared the last two decades of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) versus the NDA government, criticised the former for falling short of delivering on crucial reforms. “The UPA Government inherited a healthy economy ready for more reforms but made it non-performing in its 10 years… Aadhaar in India, a symbol of digital empowerment, too has suffered at the hands of the UPA,” it said.

The White Paper counted various reforms undertaken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi -led government such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for 'One Nation One Market', tax reforms for improved revenue collection, the Ayushman Bharat programme, and digitisation of land records through SVAMITVA for rural land management and individual economic empowerment.

“The government has undertaken diverse reforms to restore and enhance the potential of the economy by creating a business-friendly environment, improving ease of living, and strengthening governance systems and processes. This led to a substantial decline in policy uncertainty in India, which had peaked under the UPA Government,” the Paper said.

The White Paper said that these reforms have resulted in the transition of India from the league of 'Fragile Five' to the league of 'Top Five' in just about a decade as the economy was transformed into a far more resilient avatar amidst a challenging global environment.

It also highlighted that the additional controls put in place by the UPA government were rationalised during the NDA era. For instance, construction of temporary as well as more durable tourism facilities such as hotels and resorts in zones that were previously restricted as “No Development Zones (NDZs)” by the UPA government in the coastal areas was allowed during the NDA regime.

“Contrary to the piecemeal delivery of the past, we have achieved saturation coverage for all deserving beneficiaries. We shifted the welfare focus from entitlement-based support to empowering individuals by integrating them into the formal sector,” the White Paper said.

The White Paper also gave the current government credit for enacting the Coal Mines Special Provisions (CMSP) Act 2015, to ensure transparent allocation of coal resources and energy security of the country.

The paper also added, “We constituted an Expenditure Reform Commission to rationalise and prioritise government expenditures to achieve desired development outcomes and make effective use of taxpayers' money for nation-building.”