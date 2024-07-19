Govt sets up 22-member panel for base year revision of price indices

The Centre has set up a 22-member committee for the base year revision of various price indices such as consumer, wholesale, retail and producers, along with suggesting methods of appropriate weighting for them.

The terms of reference of the reconstituted Technical Advisory Committee on Statistics of Prices and Cost of Living led by the director general of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) also include examining improvement and standardisation of the concepts and definition of price collection and compilation of the price indices.

The committee will have a tenure of two years with representation from NITI Aayog, the agricultural ministry, the labour ministry, the commerce ministry, the consumer affairs ministry, economists and representatives from the state governments.