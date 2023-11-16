Goyal meets Micron CEO, discusses options in India semiconductor ecosystem

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with the CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra on Wednesday (local time) and discussed how India's growing semiconductor ecosystem presents vast opportunities for company to collaborate and expand its footprint in India.

Taking to X, Piyush Goyal stated, "Met Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO & President of @MicronTech. Discussed how India's growing semiconductor ecosystem presents vast opportunities for the company to collaborate & expand its footprint in the country."Earlier this July, Mehrotra had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and they discussed US chip giant's plans to bolster the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem within India.

In June this year, Micron Technology had announced its plans of investing $825 million in a new chip assembly and testing plan in Gujarat. India hopes to become a major global hub in semiconductor manufacturing over the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, Goyal, who is on a four-day visit to the US, also held a roundtable discussion with prominent academicians at Stanford University.

Taking to X, Goyal stated, "Held a roundtable discussion with prominent academicians at Stanford University. Highlighted the vast opportunities for collaboration with India's higher education institutions to foster a vibrant exchange of knowledge, research and pathbreaking solutions to key global issues."

He also met Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists. He highlighted how India's young talent, business ecosystem and growing economy presents opportunities for investments.

Goyal tweeted, "Had an engaging interaction with Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs & Venture Capitalists. Highlighted how India's young talent, vibrant business ecosystem & growing economy presents the perfect opportunity for investments."

Meanwhile, US-India Business Council Board Chair and Nasdaq Executive Vice Chairman Edward Knight has said there have been energetic interactions and engagements between the Indian and US governments in promoting entrepreneurship in both countries.

"What I would underscore is the energetic interaction and engagement between the two governments and the two ministers on the issue of promoting entrepreneurship in India and here in the US and how we can do that better, how cooperation between the two governments and the two business communities can lead to more high growth companies, entrepreneurship and economic growth both here and in India," Edward Knight told ANI after the meeting with Piyush Goyal.

Asked what his take on the India-US relationship is in terms of business, Knight recalled his recent visit to India where he learnt about many US companies creating centres of excellence and other projects within India.

"A few weeks ago with the US-India Business Council and the Ambassador, we saw during that trip (to India) that Google announcing an assembly facility and for that matter many companies creating centres of excellence and other projects within India," Knight noted.