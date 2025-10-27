Growth momentum to sustain with demand pick-up, easing inflation: FinMin

The finance ministry has maintained a strong growth outlook for FY26 amid uncertain global conditions, supported by a positive demand outlook due to GST reforms, favourable monsoons, lower inflation, and monetary easing. The latest monthly economic review for September, however, cautioned that global uncertainties “will continue to affect external demand, presenting downside risks to the growth outlook.”

“The implementation of various growth-enhancing structural reforms and government initiatives, including GST 2.0, is expected to mitigate some of the negative impacts of these external challenges,” the review by the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance said.

Q2 FY26 shows steady momentum despite global pressures

Highlighting that the growth momentum gained in the second quarter of FY26 would continue in the coming months, the finance ministry said steady upward trends were visible in Q2 FY26. “This is particularly significant, as the United States imposed higher tariffs on India in August,” the review noted. Beating forecasts, India’s economic growth accelerated to a five-quarter high of 7.8 per cent in the April–June 2025 period. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on October 14 raised the GDP growth forecast for FY26 by 20 basis points (bps) to 6.6 per cent, citing a “strong first quarter” that more than offset the impact of the US rate hike.

Global agencies raise India’s growth projections The World Bank also increased India’s FY26 GDP forecast to 6.5 per cent from 6.3 per cent in June. The monthly economic review said that various supply-side, high-frequency indicators had displayed healthy trends and that demand conditions had improved due to GST reforms, which reduced the tax burden on consumers, and festive season sentiments. GST 2.0 and lower inflation boost domestic demand The government on September 3 announced an overhaul of the GST framework — the most significant reform to the tax system since its inception in 2017 — moving GST tiers to two main rates from four.