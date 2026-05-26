GST 2.0 guidelines fail to resolve mounting refund delays, say experts

Many large taxpayers are facing difficulties in obtaining goods and services tax (GST) refunds under the inverted duty structure (IDS), experts said, despite the government’s instruction to facilitate provisional GST refunds, including 90 per cent of eligible amounts, within seven days of acknowledgement for low-risk cases.

The IDS mechanism allows businesses to claim refunds when the tax paid on inputs is higher than the tax payable on output supplies, leading to the accumulation of input tax credit. Although the government mandated such refunds under GST 2.0 guidelines issued in October 2025, experts said many taxpayers with a clean compliance history are still experiencing delays, as their applications continue to be flagged as risky by the system.

Experts said that while delayed refunds are also being seen in central GST jurisdictions, the process becomes far more painful at the state GST jurisdiction level. According to them, state GST officers in many cases seek information beyond the prescribed requirements and hold refunds for what the industry describes as frivolous reasons.

An email sent to the finance ministry seeking comments remained unanswered until the time of going to press.

According to finance ministry officials, many taxpayers may not be fully familiar with the detailed documentation and information requirements under the IDS refund mechanism, which could be contributing to the issue. Officials said affected taxpayers have not yet formally represented the matter before the authorities, and the issue would be examined once such representations are received.

Prashanth Agarwal, partner at PwC India, said that although the government’s intent is in the right direction, taxpayers’ experiences vary from state to state. “In some states, there is extra scrutiny wherein authorities are conducting what is effectively an audit before issuing the refund. At times, authorities are not issuing either the provisional refund or a deficiency memo within the 15-day timeline,” Agarwal said.

Experts said the lack of consistency across jurisdictions continues to remain a major concern for industry, with the refund experience often depending on the approach adopted by local authorities.