India's flash PMI falls to 59.9 in October from 61.0 in September

The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index, which measures the combined performance of India’s manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 59.9 in October from 61.0 in September, marking its lowest level since May this year, according to data released by S&P Global.

This seasonally adjusted index, which tracks month-on-month changes in the combined output of the two sectors, indicated a slower rate of expansion. However, overall growth remained strong, with the index staying well above the neutral mark.

A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, while one below 50 shows contraction in the manufacturing, services, or construction sectors. A reading of exactly 50 signifies no change.

New orders rise, services sector drag ALSO READ: Manufacturing PMI hits 59.3 in Aug driven by rapid expansion in production New orders placed with private sector companies in India expanded sharply in October, though the pace of growth slowed to its weakest in five months. The softer increase was driven by a loss of momentum in the service sector, even as goods producers recorded a slightly faster rise than in September. Service providers noted that competition, as well as floods and landslides, constrained sales. Flash manufacturing PMI at two-month high In contrast, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI rose to a two-month high of 58.4 in October from 57.7 in September. This weighted index, based on new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times, and stocks of purchases, signalled a notable improvement in manufacturing conditions.

Chief India Economist at HSBC, Pranjul Bhandari, said, “The HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI picked up slightly, likely on the back of GST rate cuts, which are supporting domestic demand and curbing cost pressures. Both new orders and output are above the average January–July levels. However, the drag from US tariffs continues to affect new export orders and future optimism, which remain below the January–July levels.” Job creation rises moderately October data showed a moderate increase in private sector employment across India, matching September’s pace and marking the joint-slowest growth since April 2024. Several companies kept payroll numbers unchanged, citing sufficient capacity to meet current demand.