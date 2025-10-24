EU sanctions 45 entities, including 3 India-based firms, over Russia links

Three India-based companies were among 45 entities sanctioned by the European Union on Thursday for their alleged links with Russian military.

The EU slapped the punitive actions against the firms as part of its 19th package of sanctions which are part of efforts to put economic pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

There was no immediate reaction from Indian officials to the EU action.

An EU readout said the European Council has identified 45 new entities "directly supporting" Russia's military and industrial complex by "enabling the circumvention of export restrictions on computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, microelectronics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other advanced technology items".