Home / Economy / News / EU sanctions 45 entities, including 3 India-based firms, over Russia links

EU sanctions 45 entities, including 3 India-based firms, over Russia links

The EU slapped the punitive actions against the firms as part of its 19th package of sanctions which are part of efforts to put economic pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine

energy, oil, russian oil, oil production, pipeline
Out of these 17 entities, 12 are in China, including Hong Kong, three in India and two in Thailand, the EU said | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 7:17 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Three India-based companies were among 45 entities sanctioned by the European Union on Thursday for their alleged links with Russian military.

The EU slapped the punitive actions against the firms as part of its 19th package of sanctions which are part of efforts to put economic pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

There was no immediate reaction from Indian officials to the EU action.

An EU readout said the European Council has identified 45 new entities "directly supporting" Russia's military and industrial complex by "enabling the circumvention of export restrictions on computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, microelectronics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other advanced technology items".

"These entities will be subject to tighter export restrictions with regard to dual-use goods, as well as items which might generally contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia's defence sector," it said.

"Seventeen of these entities are located in third countries other than Russia," it said.

Out of these 17 entities, 12 are in China, including Hong Kong, three in India and two in Thailand, the EU said.

The statement on the 19th package of sanctions identified the three Indian firms as Aerotrust Aviation Private Limited, Ascend Aviation India Private Limited and Shree Enterprises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

White House repeats claim India cuts Russian oil imports at Trump's request

Southern states lead in household debt charts, Delhi least indebted: Mospi

Premium

Russia share in India's fertiliser imports rose to 27% in 2023-24

Infrastructure boost helping unlock Northeast's tourism potential: Report

India's economy expected to grow at 6.7-6.9% in FY26 amid reforms: Deloitte

Topics :European UnionRussia Ukraine ConflictIndia RussiaRussia

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story