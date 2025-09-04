Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major overhaul in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime on Tuesday evening, bringing much relief to the common man. The GST regime will now have two tax slabs — 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with 40 per cent special slab for super luxury and sin items.

ALSO READ: Chidambaram welcomes new GST reforms but says move is '8 years too late' Among the most important changes was the reduction of GST on lifesaving drugs and medicines. GST on 33 lifesaving drugs and medicines has been reduced to 'nil' from 12 per cent, and 'nil' from 5 per cent on three lifesaving drugs and medicines used for the treatment of cancer, rare diseases, and other severe chronic diseases.

GST has been reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent on all other drugs and medicines. GST on medical apparatus and devices ALSO READ: Festival cheer: Two-rate GST structure approved; new rates from Sep 22 GST on various medical apparatus and devices used for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary usage or for physical or chemical analysis has been reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent. ALSO READ: GST Council clears 2-slab structure: What gets cheaper, what gets expensive This includes: Glands and other organs for organo-therapeutic uses, dried, whether or not powdered; extracts of glands or other organs or of their secretions for organo-therapeutic uses; heparin and its salts; other human or animal substances prepared for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, not elsewhere specified or included.

Animal blood prepared for therapeutic, prophylactic or diagnostic uses; antisera and other blood fractions and modified immunological products, whether or not obtained by means of biotechnological processes; toxins, cultures of micro-organisms (excluding yeasts) and similar products. ALSO READ: FMCG sector set to gain as soaps, noodles, shampoo shift to 5% GST slab Additionally, GST on various medical equipment and supplies devices such as wadding gauze, bandages, diagnostic kits and reagents, blood glucose monitoring system (Glucometer) medical devices, etc, has been reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent. Wadding, gauze, bandages and similar articles (for example, dressings, adhesive plasters, poultices), impregnated or coated with pharmaceutical substances or put up in forms or packings for retail sale for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary purposes, will be taxed at 5 per cent.

Other items taxed at 5 per cent are: pharmaceutical goods including sterile surgical catgut, similar sterile suture materials (including sterile absorbable surgical or dental yarns) and sterile tissue adhesives for surgical wound closure; sterile laminaria and sterile laminaria tents; sterile absorbable surgical or dental haemostatics; sterile surgical or dental adhesion barriers, whether or not absorbable; Waste pharmaceuticals other than contraceptives. GST on medicines and lifesaving drugs reduced Check full list here: Following drugs have been moved from 5 per cent to NIL (3) Agalsidase Beta

Imiglucerase

Eptacog alfa activated recombinant coagulation factor VIIa Following drugs have been moved from 12 per cent to NIL (33)