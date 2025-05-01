Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose 12.6 per cent Y-o-Y to an all-time high of about Rs 2.37 trillion in April, government data showed on Thursday.

The GST mop-up was Rs 2.10 lakh crore in April 2024 -- the second highest collection ever since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime on July 1, 2017. In March 2025, the collection was Rs 1.96 trillion.

GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 10.7 per cent to about Rs 1.9 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods was up 20.8 per cent to Rs 46,913 crore.

Refunds issuance rose 48.3 per cent to Rs 27,341 crore during April.

After adjusting refunds, net GST collection rose 9.1 per cent to over Rs 2.09 trillion in April.