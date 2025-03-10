Home / Economy / News / GST evasion of Rs 1.95 trn detected by CGST officers during April-January

GST evasion of Rs 1.95 trn detected by CGST officers during April-January

As per the data shared in the Lok Sabha, the total number of GST evasion cases detected by central government officers in the last five years

goods and services tax (GST) payers
According to the GST Investigation Wing data, in 2023-24 fiscal 20,582 evasion cases were detected involving Rs 2.30 trillion. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Central GST officers have detected tax evasion of Rs 1.95 trillion in 25,397 cases in the April-January period of the current fiscal, Parliament was informed on Monday. 
As per the data shared in the Lok Sabha, the total number of GST evasion cases detected by central government officers in the last five years was 86,711 and the total detection was over Rs 6.79 trillion. 
In the current fiscal (up to January 2025), the total number of evasion cases detected stood at 25,397, with a total detection amount of Rs 1,94,938 crore. 
During the period, a voluntary deposit of Rs 21,520 crore was made in tax evasion cases. The total number of ITC fraud cases in the current fiscal stood at 13,018 involving an amount of Rs 46,472 crore. A voluntary deposit of Rs 2,211 crore was made. 
According to the GST Investigation Wing data, in 2023-24 fiscal 20,582 evasion cases were detected involving Rs 2.30 trillion.
In 2022-23, GST evasion detection was Rs 1.32 trillion, in 2021-22 (Rs 73,238 crore) and in 2020-21 (Rs 49,384 crore). 

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Central Government and GSTN have taken various steps to improve compliance and prevent tax evasions, including providing intelligence inputs, detecting fraudulent registration, and suspicious e-way bill activity and selection of returns for scrutiny and selection of taxpayers for audit based on various risk parameters. 
"These measures are helpful in safeguarding the revenue and nabbing the evaders. Certain projects were also undertaken such as ‘Project Anveshan' (Analytics, Verification, Shortlisting of Anomalies) whereby newer techniques like Facial Recognition System (FRS), E-way bill data etc. were used for early identification of GSTINs with propensity for fake/ fraudulent activity to generate Intelligence reports," Chaudhary said. 
First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

