Trump tariffs unlikely to impact rising Indian textile exports, say experts

With less than a month left for United States President Donald Trump ’s reciprocal tariff plans to be on track, discussions are on between India and the US to reduce tariffs. If both countries do not reach a consensus, it may have an impact across sectors ranging from pharmaceuticals, automobiles, medical devices, and gems and jewellery. However, industry experts indicate that the textile sector is unlikely to see any major impact because neither country has any differential advantage with regard to tariffs.

On Friday, Trump said that India has agreed to reduce its massive tariffs. This comes at a time when textile hubs like Tiruppur are seeing a spike in orders from the US, with the Indian industry recording a 14 per cent rise in revenue from exports to the United States in ready-made garments (RMG) during the April to December period of 2024-25. During the period under review, India’s total RMG exports came to $11.305 billion, compared to $10.131 billion during the April to December period of 2023-24. In 2024-25, out of the total exports in the segment, around 34 per cent or $3.792 billion came from the US, up from $3.34 billion in the last financial year. The UK is a distant second, with exports of $974 million, up 9 per cent compared to the previous financial year.

In terms of tariffs on textiles and clothing, while India imposes a 10.4 per cent tariff on US imports, the tariff for Indian importers in the US is 9 per cent. “We don’t have any differential advantage in textiles and garments. Definitely, we are in an advantageous position with regard to the US market after the Bangladesh crisis. We are more competitive as a market too for the US,” said Sanjay Kumar Jain, managing director of textile producer TT Ltd. Interestingly, the uncertainties over Trump’s tariff measures come at a time when textile hubs like Tiruppur are weaving a success story. Between April and December alone, Tiruppur’s exports reached Rs 26,000 crore, almost eclipsing last financial year’s total of Rs 30,690 crore, according to sources in the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA). The final tally for 2024-25, based on conservative estimates, could soar as high as Rs 35,000-40,000 crore. Tiruppur accounts for 55 per cent of India’s knitwear exports.