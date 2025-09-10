E20 fuel criticism is propaganda by 'rich and strong' petrol lobby: Gadkari

The recent criticism of E20 fuel, which is 20 per cent ethanol blended with 80 per cent petrol, on social media is “propaganda” sponsored by the “petrol lobby” that is “rich and strong,” Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the annual auto retail conclave organised by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

In recent weeks, social media debates have raised concerns that E20 fuel may adversely affect vehicle mileage and engine efficiency. On this, Gadkari said: “There are lobbies everywhere. There are interests. You (FADA) are also one of the lobbies. We are expecting support from you. Some propaganda is there on social media. It is sponsored by some people. The petrol lobby is very rich and strong.”

On August 12, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that concerns regarding reduced fuel efficiency were “misplaced” and that reverting to E-0 fuel would “involve losing the hard-fought gains” on pollution control and energy transition. Gadkari also addressed the recent shortage of rare earth magnets and the semiconductor chip crunch faced by the Indian automobile industry, both largely stemming from India’s reliance on China. “Previously, the situation was not good (for semiconductor chip production in India). Today, we have started producing semiconductor chips in India. In the same way, our startups are working on battery chemistries now — sodium-ion, lithium-ion, zinc-ion, aluminium-ion batteries, etc. These startups are doing good research,” Gadkari said.

He highlighted that scrapping old vehicles could generate significant quantities of rare earth metals, with the government providing incentives to promote such initiatives. On the future of petrol and diesel vehicles amid the government's push for alternative fuels and electric mobility, Gadkari said: "People keep asking me that you keep supporting all alternative fuels and biofuels. There is confusion in people's minds that there are all types of alternatives now so what is going to happen (to petrol or diesel vehicles). You need not bother. The demand for petrol and diesel vehicles is still going to increase… because the growth in automobile manufacturing is about 15-20 per cent. The international market is also very huge."

Speaking about India’s automobile sector, he said: “When I had taken charge as the minister, the size of this Indian automobile industry was Rs 14 lakh crore, and our number was seventh. Just six months ago, we surpassed Japan (in volume terms). Our number is now third in the world.” He added: “The number one automobile market in the world is the US. Its automobile industry’s size is Rs 78 lakh crore. Second is China at Rs 47 lakh crore. And third is India, at Rs 22 lakh crore. By developing alternative fuels, biofuels, battery chemistries, new technology and innovations, I am confident that our target is to make India number one in the world. It is difficult but not impossible because of the cost of making a vehicle in India and the quality of what is produced here. Quality is good and the cost is less.”