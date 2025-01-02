Himachal to allocate 22 new hydropower projects of 828 MW capacity: Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the state government is set to allocate 22 new hydropower projects with a total capacity of 828 MW.

The projects, ranging from 6.5 MW to 400 MW, are located across the districts of Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Shimla.

He said the largest allocation comprising nine projects with a total capacity of 595 MW is planned for the Chenab river basin. Additionally, eight projects totalling 169 MW are earmarked for the Sutlej river basin, four projects with a combined capacity of 55 MW for the Ravi basin and one project with a capacity of 9 MW for the Beas basin.

He said for the first time, the state government would allot these projects to other states, union territories and central and state undertakings.

"The projects would be assigned on a 40-year lease with an upfront premium of Rs 10 lakh per megawatt," said the CM.

He said that a letter has already been issued by the Energy Directorate to secretaries of states and central undertakings in this regard.

Also Read

CM further said that these projects would secure power supply, increase revenue through free electricity and boost employment for local residents.

"It will also foster development in the surrounding areas and pave the way for Himachal Pradesh to become one of the most prosperous states in India" he added.