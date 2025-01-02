Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Himachal to allocate 22 new hydropower projects of 828 MW capacity: Sukhu

Himachal to allocate 22 new hydropower projects of 828 MW capacity: Sukhu

The projects, ranging from 6.5 MW to 400 MW, are located across the districts of Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Shimla

sukhu
sukhu
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 5:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the state government is set to allocate 22 new hydropower projects with a total capacity of 828 MW.

The projects, ranging from 6.5 MW to 400 MW, are located across the districts of Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Shimla.

He said the largest allocation comprising nine projects with a total capacity of 595 MW is planned for the Chenab river basin. Additionally, eight projects totalling 169 MW are earmarked for the Sutlej river basin, four projects with a combined capacity of 55 MW for the Ravi basin and one project with a capacity of 9 MW for the Beas basin.

He said for the first time, the state government would allot these projects to other states, union territories and central and state undertakings.

"The projects would be assigned on a 40-year lease with an upfront premium of Rs 10 lakh per megawatt," said the CM.

He said that a letter has already been issued by the Energy Directorate to secretaries of states and central undertakings in this regard.

Also Read

Khorlochhu Hydropower Project in Bhutan to commission in 2029: Tata Power

Centre approves Rs 4,136 cr for 15 GW hydropower projects in Northeast

14 hydropower projects damaged by flash floods in Himachal since July 25

India races to build hydropower plants in region claimed by China: Report

LIVE: NHRC seeks action taken report from Hyderabad police over 'Pushpa 2' stampede case

CM further said that these projects would secure power supply, increase revenue through free electricity and boost employment for local residents.

"It will also foster development in the surrounding areas and pave the way for Himachal Pradesh to become one of the most prosperous states in India" he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-EFTA trade pact may come into force before end of 2025: Goyal

Employment rate jumps 36% in past decade, seen at 64.33 cr: Mandaviya

Indian manufacturing ends strong 2024 with a soft note, Dec PMI at 56.4

Shooting itself in the foot - again: This trade barrier hurts India more

Net GST collections in December grow by 3.3%, reaching Rs 1.54 trillion

Topics :hydropowerelectricity

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story