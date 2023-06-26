Home / Economy / News / Horticulture output to rise marginally at record 350.87 mn tonne in 2022-23

Horticulture output to rise marginally at record 350.87 mn tonne in 2022-23

India's horticulture production is estimated to rise 1 per cent to record 350.87 million tonnes in 2022-23, mainly on the back of higher output of fruits and vegetables

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
India's horticulture production is estimated to rise 1 per cent to record 350.87 million tonnes in 2022-23, mainly on the back of higher output of fruits and vegetables.

The production stood at 347.18 million tonnes in the previous year.

The agriculture ministry on Monday released its first advance estimates (2022-23) of area and production of horticultural crops.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar attributed the record production to efforts made by farmers and scientists, besides favourable policies made by the central government and co-operation from states.

Fruits production is estimated to rise to 107.75 million tonnes from 107.51 million tonnes in 2021-22, while the output of vegetables is projected to rise to 212.53 million tonne as compared to 209.14 million tonne.

Among vegetables, onion production is estimated to fall to 31.01 million tonne from 31.69 million tonne in 2021-22.

The production of potatoes is set to increase to 59.74 million tonnes in 2022-23 from 56.18 million tonnes in the previous year.

Tomatoes production is estimated to fall slightly to 20.62 million tonnes in 2022-23 from 20.69 million tonnes in the previous year.

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

