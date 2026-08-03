House panel seeks curbs on NFRA powers, softer audit rules in Bill

A parliamentary panel on the Companies Bill has called for a calibrated and risk-based approach by the Centre on the proposed ban on non-audit services and a three-year post-audit cooling-off period, while also seeking to curb the expansion of the National Financial Reporting Authority’s (NFRA’s) regulatory powers in its report tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The committee has backed the flexible regime for buyback of shares that would allow two offers a year, while underlining the need to define “the reckoning of year for determining two buybacks and the computation of the six-month gap.”

Flagging concerns around excessive delegation of powers to NFRA, the panel has suggested that the government should retain the power to appoint the secretary and other employees of the authority. “This will address the concerns that allowing a regulatory body completely unchecked administrative hiring power can negatively impact accountability checks and general oversight,” the committee said.

The panel, headed by MP Sudheer Gupta, said that the Companies Bill provision allowing imprisonment for failure to comply with orders of NFRA is not in consonance with the larger objective of decriminalisation and recommended its deletion. The panel has asked the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to take steps to ensure that amendments to the Companies Act do not dilute or override the statutory autonomy granted to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). While noting that the expanded powers for registration, investigation, delegated regulation-making powers and the proposed body corporate status may broaden NFRA's role beyond its original oversight function, the committee said in its report, “This may result in overlap with the statutory functions of ICAI, leading to regulatory duplication, institutional fragmentation, increased compliance burden, and uncertainty regarding jurisdictional boundaries.”

It added that the scope of the regulation-making power vested with NFRA should preserve important safeguards to prevent misuse. The MCA had informed the committee that the proposed provisions concerning NFRA were consistent with those conferred on other regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), and are intended to establish NFRA as an independent audit sectoral regulator with comprehensive powers necessary for effective supervision, enforcement and regulation. The committee, however, said that “Substantive matters such as the manner of investigation, and the recovery of penalties may be governed through rules framed by the Central Government, subject to Parliamentary oversight, rather than through regulations framed by NFRA itself, in order to avoid excessive delegation and preserve legislative accountability.”

Risk based approach for auditors The parliamentary committee described the MCA’s proposal to introduce a three-year cooling-off period for auditors as onerous, especially in cases involving group companies, joint audits, mid-term resignation or non-reappointment of auditors. It also criticised the blanket ban on all non-audit services by statutory auditors, saying it may unnecessarily restrict legitimate and low-risk professional services, particularly for MSMEs, and may create uncertainty regarding the services intended to be covered by the restriction. “The scope of such prohibition should be clearly defined to ensure legal certainty and prevent inconsistent interpretation and implementation. The Committee, therefore, recommended that the words ‘as may be prescribed’ be inserted after the words ‘any non-audit services’,” the panel’s report said.

It further said that the MCA should restrict the application of the enhanced prohibitions on non-audit services to specified high-risk entities or public interest entities to safeguard small companies, MSMEs and smaller audit practices from disproportionate administrative and compliance burdens. The committee also criticised the provision in the Bill that requires every partner of an audit firm to be registered with a statutory institute or body established under a law in India as contradictory to the government’s ongoing initiative to encourage holistic and multidisciplinary partnership firms. Calling such a requirement “unnecessary and counterproductive”, the House panel said that it would restrict domain experts such as IT specialists, MBAs, forensic analysts, or foreign-qualified professionals who may not be registered with an Indian statutory body from forming multidisciplinary partnerships.