RBI to raise gold lending LTV to 85% for loans under Rs 2.5 lakh: Malhotra

The Reserve Bank is all set to raise the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for lending against gold to 85 per cent for loans under Rs 2.5 lakh from the present 75 per cent, Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the central bank headquarters, Malhotra said the relaxation will come with riders, and pointed out that both principal as well as interest will be included while computing the LTV as against the current industry practice of sticking only to the principal.

"The LTV was 75 per cent till now. We are expanding it to 85 per cent for small loans of below Rs 2.5 lakh per borrower," Malhotra said, adding that this will be included in the final regulation on gold lending which has been in the works for some time.

He said the revised norms are aimed at regulating the category in a better way with minimum risk. The Governor said state-owned lenders have been including both interest and principal while making gold loans under the current LTV limit of 75 per cent, but in the case of some non-bank lenders and smaller banks, the LTV was being stretched till 88 per cent. A few months ago, the RBI had come out with a draft on gold lending, and Malhotra made it clear that the draft is just a reiteration and consolidation of all the regulations issued earlier. The final regulation will be issued after a public consultation on it and also assessing the impact of the moves, the Governor said.