Home / Economy / News / Huge potential to increase eco ties between India,Canada: Piyush Goyal

Huge potential to increase eco ties between India,Canada: Piyush Goyal

World Food India show in November 2023 can serve as the platform that can showcase the best of India and collaborate with businesses across the world, the minister said

PTI
Huge potential to increase eco ties between India,Canada: Piyush Goyal

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
Follow Us

There is a huge potential for growth in the expansion of business and engagement between India and Canada, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.
 
Goyal was addressing the Trade and Investment Promotion event for the agricultural and food processing sector with Indian companies and Canadian importers in Toronto on May 10, according to an official release.
 
He said that value addition of food products is a priority area and Indian businesses must focus on quality, scale, design, and packaging to earn the confidence and trust of consumers and businesses in Canada.
 
World Food India show in November 2023 can serve as the platform that can showcase the best of India and collaborate with businesses across the world, the minister said.
 
"There is multifold growth potential in the bilateral trade of India-Canada in this sector," he said.
 
He also encouraged the Canadian companies to hold Board meetings in India.

Also Read

Goods and services exports may cross $750 bn-mark this fiscal: Piyush Goyal

Countries eager to sign FTAs with India: Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Piyush Goyal pitches for startup database in country

High targets must be set in India-Italy partnership: Piyush Goyal

India will be third largest economy by 2027-28, says Piyush Goyal

WTO ruling on IT products: Govt seeks to address trade bloc's tariff worry

EPFO issues circular for subscribers to calculate dues and interest rates

Govt at 'fairly advanced stage' of finalising e-commerce policy: DPIIT secy

MeitY likely to announce financial support for design start-ups on Friday

Finance Ministry lowers e-invoicing threshold to Rs 5 crore from August

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndian EconomyWorld Food India

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story