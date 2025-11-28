Industrial output data for Oct postponed to Dec 1 ahead of GDP release

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India’s industrial output data for October 2025, which was scheduled to be released on November 28 (today), has now been postponed to December 1, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) announced on Friday.

MoSPI said, "Since the release of the Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter (July–September) of 2025–26 is to coincide with the IIP release, the publication of the All India IIP for October 2025 has been rescheduled."

According to the usual schedule, the IIP data is issued on the 28th of every month.

The IIP growth for September 2025 stood at 4 per cent, unchanged from August, supported by growth in the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing output expanded 4.8 per cent during the month, while the electricity sector grew 3.1 per cent. In contrast, mining activity slipped 0.4 per cent in September.