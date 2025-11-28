India to lead emerging market growth with 7% GDP rise in 2025: Moody's

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Moody's Ratings on Friday said with a 7 per cent GDP expansion in 2025 and 6.4 per cent in the next year, India will lead growth among emerging markets and across the Asia Pacific region.

Moody's also said that India's domestic growth drivers underpin its economic resilience amid global uncertainty.

Although the Indian rupee has continued to weaken against the dollar, most rated companies have active currency risk management or strong financial buffers, while investment-grade entities have demonstrated access to international capital markets.

