IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) Kanpur today signed three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and Dassault Aircraft Services India (DASI) with the objective of preparing the local youth for the aerospace and defence sectors, particularly to support the defence industrial corridor in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the event, Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the partnerships focus on the holistic development of youth, especially those in Uttar Pradesh, giving them access to quality modules in new-age courses in aviation and defence sectors.

“IISs are being established in the country to enhance training standards in the current skill ecosystem. This is the first time ever that, as envisaged under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, we are witnessing a collaboration between education, skilling, and leading industries to build the capabilities of IIS Kanpur,” the Minister added.

Strong industry and employer connect is envisioned through these collaborations to support the latest training facilities in IIS and provide opportunities for on-the-job training with leading industries. The Government of India has already set up IISs in three locations in the country, namely Mumbai, Kanpur, and Ahmedabad.