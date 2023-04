IMF sees India's combined debt-to-GDP ratio rising for 4 yrs starting FY24

In its latest Fiscal Monitor report, IMF said India's combined debt-to-GDP ratio will rise a tad to 83.2% in FY24 and will hit a high of 83.8% in FY27 before it starts to moderate

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi

