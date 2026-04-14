IMF lifts India FY27 growth to 6.5% as lower US tariffs offset risks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday revised up its forecast for India’s GDP growth in financial year 2026-27 (FY27) by 10 basis points to 6.5 per cent, from 6.4 per cent projected in its January outlook, led by a decline in additional US tariffs on Indian goods from 50 per cent to 10 per cent—an effect the Fund expects will outweigh the adverse impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The updated growth projection would mark a deceleration from the 7.6 per cent uptick expected in FY26, which the international lender expects to be reflective of the “better-than-expected outturn in the second and third quarters of the fiscal year and sustained strong momentum in the fourth quarter.”

The Fund’s FY27 growth projection is lower than estimates by both the Reserve Bank of India at 6.9 per cent and the World Bank at 6.6 per cent.

According to the Fund, India is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory, with output expanding at 6.5 per cent in both FY27 and FY28, citing strong carryover from a better-than-expected performance in the previous year (FY26) and improved external conditions. It also said India’s growth in the preceding year was stronger than earlier estimated, helping lift the starting point for the new fiscal year.