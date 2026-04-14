IMF lifts India FY27 growth to 6.5% as lower US tariffs offset risks

The Fund’s FY27 growth projection is lower than estimates by both the Reserve Bank of India at 6.9 per cent and the World Bank at 6.6 per cent.
According to the Fund, India is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory, with output expanding at 6.5 per cent in both FY27 and FY28, citing strong carryover from a better-than-expected performance in the previous year (FY26) and improved external conditions. It also said India’s growth in the preceding year was stronger than earlier estimated, helping lift the starting point for the new fiscal year.
At the global level, growth is projected at 3.1 per cent in FY27, down by 20 basis points compared to the January estimate of 3.3 per cent. In emerging markets and developing economies, growth is expected to fall to 3.9 per cent in FY27 from 4.4 per cent projected for FY26, with the conflict in the West Asia having a varied impact on growth given differential exposure through geographic proximity, financial flows, remittances, and energy dependencies.