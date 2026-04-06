APAs to stay relevant despite expanded safe harbour regime: Experts

However, experts note that companies engaged in complex transactions or those exceeding the revenue threshold of Rs 2,000 crore are likely to continue preferring APAs. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), this year the department signed a record 219 APAs. Out of these, 84 were bilateral APAs, which is higher than the 65 signed last year. These agreements were made with 13 countries, including the US, the UK, and Japan. For the first time, India signed bilateral APAs with France, Ireland, Indonesia, and Sweden. With these new signings, the total number of APAs in India has crossed the 1,000 mark and now stands at 1,034.