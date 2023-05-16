Implementation of guaranteed pension product delayed as talks continue

The pension product guarantees a minimum rate of return to subscribers was launched by September end last year but it was delayed till the beginning of Financial Year 2022-23 (FY23). One and a half months into FY3, the product is yet to see the light of the day.

The introduction of the minimum assured return scheme (MARS) under the new pension system (NPS) is delayed as the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) wants more discussions on the product’s structure.