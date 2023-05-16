Home / Economy / News / Mamata to participate in May 27 NITI Aayog meeting to put state issues

Mamata to participate in May 27 NITI Aayog meeting to put state issues

"They will maybe let me speak after sunset and after everyone. Still, I will go. I have been escalating several matters related to West Bengal, and I will highlight those, the CM said

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Mamata to participate in May 27 NITI Aayog meeting to put state issues

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 12:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would participate in the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled in New Delhi on May 27, and highlight the issues the state has been facing.

Banerjee also claimed that the erstwhile Planning Commission gave states a platform to speak and resolve issues, but now the Centre "decides the agenda" to discuss at Niti Aayog meetings.

I will participate (in the meeting). There is no other platform to highlight the issues of the state even if I am allowed to speak only at the end," she said.

"They will maybe let me speak after sunset and after everyone. Still, I will go. I have been escalating several matters related to West Bengal, and I will highlight those, the CM said.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Commerce ministry may rework draft Bills on tea, coffee with NITI Aayog

Mamata Banerjee to attend PM-convened meeting in New Delhi on Dec 5

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,100 per tonne to zero

India's exports fall 12.7% in April; trade deficit at 20-month low

Govt assessing monetary impact of EU's carbon tariff set to hit in Oct

Centre extends Covid waivers for road contractors again, experts frown

Coal to stay important: Energy majors at 'Just Transition' meeting

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeNiti AayogWest Bengal

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story