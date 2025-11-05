Home / Economy / News / Imports of seamless pipes, tubes from China rise two-fold in FY25: Report

Representative Image: Chinese players are dumping seamless pipes into Indian market, and evading taxes and duties
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nov 05 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
Imports of seamless pipes and tubes from China have increased by more than two-fold annually to 4.97 lakh metric tonnes in FY25, according to domestic manufacturers' body STMAI.

The country had imported 2.44 lakh metric tonnes of seamless pipes and tubes from China in the preceding financial year.

Imports in FY23 were 1.47 lakh tonnes as against the total shipment of 82,528 metric tonnes in the fiscal year 2021-22, the industry data showed.

Seamless Tube Manufacturers' Association of India (STMAI) President Shiv Kumar Singhal said that imports of Chinese pipes have increased nearly five-fold in the last fiscal year compared to that of FY22.

"Chinese pipe imports have increased exponentially over time...despite strong support from the Indian government through various safeguard measures aimed at protecting the domestic seamless pipe industry. These efforts have proven largely ineffective in curbing imports from China," Singhal explained.

Chinese players are dumping seamless pipes into Indian market, and evading taxes and duties through over-invoicing at Indian customs, the industry body said.

"Chinese importers are reportedly declaring inflated invoice values at the time of customs clearance, while subsequently selling the same products in the Indian market at significantly lower prices than those of domestic manufacturers. This practice undermines fair trade and puts Indian producers at a serious disadvantage," Singhal explained.

China is not only harming the Indian economy by flooding the market with cheap pipes, but also raising serious security concerns by supplying sub-standard materials to critical sectors such as thermal power, nuclear power and oil and gas.

"These practices suggest a strategic attempt to infiltrate and potentially compromise key components of India's future energy and infrastructure landscape. Such developments warrant urgent attention, as they may pose long-term risks to India's economic sovereignty and national security," he said.

The minimum import price of seamless pipes is Rs 85,000 per tonne and the market selling price of Chinese pipes in Indian markets in small quantities is 70,000 per tonne, resulting in under-utilisation of the indigenous capacity due to large scale dumping, he explained.

This has also resulted in loss of employment opportunities, Singhal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

