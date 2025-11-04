Home / Economy / News / Govt urges banks to deepen presence in IIBX, expand GIFT City operations

Govt urges banks to deepen presence in IIBX, expand GIFT City operations

The senior government official further noted that the intent is to strengthen the ecosystem around IIBX and ensure that banks play a larger role in facilitating bullion trade and related financial flo

GIFT City, HFT, stamp duty refund, Jump Trading,
premium
The sources said these measures are part of a broader effort to strengthen the role of Indian banks in global financial markets by leveraging the regulatory flexibility and operational advantages offered by GIFT City. | File Image
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The finance ministry has advised both private and public sector banks to tap emerging business opportunities in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) ecosystem, particularly through the International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) at GIFT City, according to a senior government official.
 
“The move aims to deepen financial integration and expand the range of services Indian banks can offer to global clients. As part of the initiative, banks have been asked to facilitate dollar remittances from domestic tariff area (DTA) units to IIBX. And also, actively source clients such as qualified jewellers (QJ) and tariff rate quota (TRQ) holders for their international banking units (IBUs) operating as trading-cum-clearing members (TCMs),” the source added.
 
The senior government official further noted that the intent is to strengthen the ecosystem around IIBX and ensure that banks play a larger role in facilitating bullion trade and related financial flows.
 
Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in the finance ministry M. Nagaraju on Tuesday chaired a meeting on the matter. Present were senior officials from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Department of Revenue (DoR), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Indian Banking Association (IBA), International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the IIBX, and leading public and private sector banks.
 
“During the meeting, banks have also been encouraged to open dollar accounts for qualified suppliers (QS) within their GIFT IBUs to support trading and settlement operations. Further, Indian banks’ overseas branches — including those located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Singapore, and Hong Kong — have been permitted to source QS accounts and manage their foreign exchange flows,” added the source.
 
The source further said that the move will also create investment avenues for non-resident Indians (NRIs), persons of Indian origin (PIOs), overseas citizens of India (OCIs), foreign investors, and IFSC-based entities, including funds set up in GIFT City.
 
“Investment in bullion depository receipts (BDRs) can be offered to overseas NRI clients and wealth management customers,” the official added.
 
“Exporters, too, stand to benefit from the changes. They will now be allowed to open foreign currency accounts (FCAs) with their IBUs to receive export proceeds or advance payments for goods and services. The funds in such accounts can be retained for up to three months and used to make payments to IIBX for the import of gold or silver,” added the source.
 
The sources said these measures are part of a broader effort to strengthen the role of Indian banks in global financial markets by leveraging the regulatory flexibility and operational advantages offered by GIFT City.
 
“The idea is to position Indian banks as active players in cross-border trade and investment flows, not just as intermediaries,” officials added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Make the most of free-trade agreements, PM Narendra Modi tells exporters

India needs to find vocations least impacted by AI: CEA Nageswaran

GST collections dip in 20 of 36 states and Union Territories in October

Privatising PSBs won't impede financial inclusion, says FM Sitharaman

Premium

Centre to notify Labour Code rules before winter session of Parliament

Topics :GIFT CityFinance MinistryIndian Banks

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story