Home / Economy / News / Trump, Modi speak frequently as trade talks continue, says White House

Trump, Modi speak frequently as trade talks continue, says White House

Trump said last week in South Korea that he wanted to reach a trade deal with India, signalling a thaw in relations that soured to their lowest point in decades

Modi Trump
US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI Photo
Reuters WASHINGTON
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:54 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump speaks often with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and trade teams from both countries continue to hold talks, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The president and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions with India," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters. "I know the president has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently."

Trump said last week in South Korea that he wanted to reach a trade deal with India - signalling a thaw in relations that soured to their lowest point in decades after the US president doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50% as punishment for India's purchases of Russian oil.

Indian refiners cut Russian oil imports after Washington imposed sanctions last week on Moscow's top two crude exporters, Rosneft and Lukoil.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST collections dip in 20 of 36 states and Union Territories in October

Premium

Govt urges banks to deepen presence in IIBX, expand GIFT City operations

Premium

Make the most of free-trade agreements, PM Narendra Modi tells exporters

India needs to find vocations least impacted by AI: CEA Nageswaran

Privatising PSBs won't impede financial inclusion, says FM Sitharaman

Topics :Donald TrumpNarendra ModiUS India relations

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story