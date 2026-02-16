Improving MSME credit access remains key RBI priority, says Governor

Improving access to timely and adequate formal credit for MSMEs remains a key policy priority of the Reserve Bank of India , Governor Sanjay Malhotra said at a meeting with MSMEs and their representative associations. He emphasised that MSMEs need to pursue formalisation, maintain credit discipline and adopt digital payments to build long-term resilience and competitiveness.

The meeting was attended by deputy governors, including T. Rabi Sankar, M. Rajeshwar Rao Swaminathan and S. C. Murmu. In a statement, the RBI said the Governor underscored the pivotal role of the MSME sector in India’s economic landscape, noting its significant contribution to GDP, exports and livelihoods.