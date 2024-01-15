Home / Economy / News / Income tax benefits granted to 2,975 recognised startups: DPIIT

Income tax benefits granted to 2,975 recognised startups: DPIIT

'The number of startups getting income tax benefits was 1,100 till March 2023 and now it has increased to 2,975 startups,' Joint Secretary, DPIIT Sanjiv told reporters

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As many as 2,975 government recognised startups have been granted income tax exemptions so far, a senior official said on Monday.

Under the Startup India , the government provides income tax exemption.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said that as on December 31 last year, 1,17,254 startups have been recognised by the department.

"The number of startups getting income tax benefits was 1,100 till March 2023 and now it has increased to 2,975 startups," he told reporters here.

He added that they are in the process of formulating a standard operating procedure for examining and fast-tracking applications for granting eligibility certificates.

This certificate is required to claim tax exemptions.

The Startup India Action Plan was announced in 2016.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Registration opens for 291 MTS, TA posts

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Exports rises 1% to $38.45 billion in December 2023, shows govt data

Quality workforce, investment in R&D essential to become 'developed nation'

German economy shrinks 0.3%, costly energy, higher interest rates to blame

Will interim Budget 2024 revive demand and investment?

Govt has remained dedicated to poor in last 10 years, says PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DPIITIncome tax collectionStartup IndiaStartups

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story