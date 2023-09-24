Index inclusion benefit: Banks, FIs rush to raise Rs 18,000 cr in 2 days

Days after JP Morgan announced the inclusion of government bonds in its emerging market bond index, a host of banks and other financial institutions are set to tap the debt market on Monday and Tuesday to raise Rs 18,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and bonds.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development ( Nabard ) plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through five-year social impact bonds on Tuesday, the first of its kind in India.



Market participants anticipate strong investor demand for Nabard's social sector bond, primarily due to the tenure, which is expected to resonate with mutual fund houses as well as long-term investors, including insurance companies and pension fund houses.

"There is some buoyancy in the market in recent days or weeks. The market was unstable, yields were fluctuating. Investors were uncertain whether the rates were going to rise or fall. However, with this global index inclusion news, everyone who was waiting for favourable conditions has started entering the market," said Ajay Malglunia, managing director and head of the investment-grade group at JM Financial.



"Banks are witnessing solid credit uptake across various segments, including the infrastructure sectors. An infrastructure bond makes a lot of sense for banks to raise money because it doesn't have a statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) requirement. It offers more affordable financing compared to short-term rates. A rate of around 7.49 per cent for the SBI infra bond seems to be attracting everyone. Everybody is following the leader, especially when they see that SBI can raise such a significant amount so quickly," he added.

On Monday, REC has invited bids for its perpetual bonds, aiming to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through the issue.



Lenders who were previously awaiting the State Bank of India's decision are ready to enter the market this week.

Punjab National Bank plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through perpetual bonds on Tuesday, while Canara Bank aims to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through 10-year infrastructure bonds. Kotak Mahindra Investments plans to raise up to Rs 540 crore through three-year and two-year bonds, with coupon rates of 8.0359 per cent and 8.0415 per cent, respectively.



On Friday, SBI successfully issued its second tranche of infrastructure bonds, raising Rs 1,000 crore through 15-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.49 per cent, exceeding market expectations.

"The corporate bond market is buoyant following the announcement of JP Morgan's bond index inclusion. With increasing credit growth and negative liquidity in the banking system, corporate entities are eager to raise funds from the bond market. Investor appetite has also increased, particularly for longer-tenure instruments with the highest credit ratings. Corporate bond issuers are rushing to tap the bond market to take advantage of increasing investor demand following the announcement of JP Morgan's bond index inclusion and the Reserve Bank of India allowing banks to keep corporate bonds in the HTM category," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, bond market veteran and founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.