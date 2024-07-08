India adds 168 million workers between FY18 and FY24, shows RBI data

The total number of employed persons as a ratio of the total population has increased from 34.7 per cent in FY18 to 44.2 per cent in FY24, while the country has added 168 million to the workforce between FY18 and FY24 – to 643 million in FY24 from 475 million in FY18 – latest data released by Reserve Bank of India’s KLEMS database showed.

The KLEMS data provides insights into five key inputs in production – Capital (K), Labour (L), Energy (E), Materials (M), and Services (S). The database is created for 27 industries. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 27 industries are aggregated to form six sectors - Agriculture, Hunting, Forestry and Fishing, Mining and Quarrying, Manufacturing, Electricity, Gas and Water supply, Construction, and Services.

The total number of employed persons as a ratio of the total population has increased from 34.7 per cent in FY2017-18 to 44.2 per cent in FY2023-24.

The data shows that the increase in employment is across the board, among all education categories, both young and adults. The ratio for unemployed persons has gone down from 2.2 per cent in FY18 to 1.4 per cent in FY24.

The services sector, excluding construction, is absorbing most of the workforce moving out of agriculture. This is a sharp contrast from the previous decade, i.e. 2000-2011, when the construction sector was absorbing most of the workforce that was moving out of agriculture.

More From This Section

The data also shows that high-skilled activities such as financial and business services, education, and healthcare are seeing an increase in the share of educated workers. Educated is classified as secondary or higher education.

The government has also released a statement to show the increasing employment opportunities in the country.

“According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and RBI's KLEMS data, India has generated more than 8 crore (80 million) employment opportunities from 2017-18 to 2021-22. This translates to an average of over 2 crore (20 million) employment per year, despite the fact that the world economy was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020-21,” the government said in a statement.

The government also cited National Pension System (NPS) data which indicated that more than 775,000 new subscribers have joined the NPS during 2023-24 under the Central and State governments, which is 30 per cent more than the 5.94 lakh new subscribers joining NPS under the government sector during 2022-23.

“This substantial increase in new subscribers highlights the government's proactive measures to fill up the vacancies in the public sector in a timely manner,” the statement said.

Moreover, citing the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data, the government said that the data suggests that more and more workers are joining formal jobs.

During 2023-24, more than 1.3 crore subscribers joined EPFO, which is more than double compared to 61.12 lakh joining EPFO during 2018-19. Moreover, during the last six and a half years (since September 2017 to March 2024), more than 6.2 crore net subscribers have joined EPFO, it said.